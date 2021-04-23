Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,506 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 748.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NUDM stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $28.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.