Craig Scott Billings Buys 202 Shares of Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Craig Scott Billings acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APP opened at $62.10 on Friday. Applovin Co. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

About Applovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

