Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CL King

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CL King in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.