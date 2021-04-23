Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.64.

CP stock opened at $367.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.34 and a 200 day moving average of $346.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $214.54 and a 52 week high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

