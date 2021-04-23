Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.15 ($73.12).

1COV opened at €54.56 ($64.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

