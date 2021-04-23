Covanta Holding Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Covanta in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Covanta stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.