COVA (COVA) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $143,235.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00680028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.83 or 0.07996584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

