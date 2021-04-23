Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

