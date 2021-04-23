County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

