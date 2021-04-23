Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Costamare worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

CMRE stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

