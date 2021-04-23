Cornerstone Building Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,481 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

