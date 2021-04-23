Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

