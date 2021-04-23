CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR stock opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.