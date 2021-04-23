Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) & Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Head to Head Survey

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cal Dive International and Core Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Core Laboratories $668.21 million 1.87 $101.98 million $1.79 15.06

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cal Dive International and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Laboratories 1 7 2 0 2.10

Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.52%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Core Laboratories -19.02% 45.39% 6.74%

Risk & Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Cal Dive International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment offers services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

