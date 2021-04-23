Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $29.99. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 430 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.
About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
