Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $29.99. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 430 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.