CONX Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 28th (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

CONX’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. CONX had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CONX’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.17 on Friday. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,009,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,945,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

