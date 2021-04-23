ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.64.

COP stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

