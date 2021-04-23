Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

