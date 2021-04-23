Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $11.28 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

