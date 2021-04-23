Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,670.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and last traded at GBX 2,570 ($33.58), with a volume of 47538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,592 ($33.86).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,361.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,336.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

