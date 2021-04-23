Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

CVLT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 336,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,057,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

