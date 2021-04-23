Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.