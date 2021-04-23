Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.