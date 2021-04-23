Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.06

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 191478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

