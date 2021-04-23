Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.06

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 191478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Several analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
