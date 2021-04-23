Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.
Shares of CBAN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49.
About Colony Bankcorp
