Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Shares of CBAN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.