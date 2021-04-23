Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.07. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 13,626 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

