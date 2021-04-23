Coin Artist 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,074.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,074.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00678181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.08182211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

