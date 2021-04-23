Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 17,691 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $149,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

