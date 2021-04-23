Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,172,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,411 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $171,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

