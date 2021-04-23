Coho Partners Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Carter’s worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $105.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

