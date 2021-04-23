Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.37. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,182 shares trading hands.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,049,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

