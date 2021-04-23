Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.79

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $270.79 and last traded at $270.37, with a volume of 2383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

