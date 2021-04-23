Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.79

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $270.79 and last traded at $270.37, with a volume of 2383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.30.
Several equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
