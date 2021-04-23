CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

