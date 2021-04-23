CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CME Group were worth $56,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,941. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $185.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

