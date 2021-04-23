Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 157,152 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NET stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

