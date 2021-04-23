Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $602.24

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 602.24 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.62), with a volume of 188,345 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 603.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 552.34. The company has a market cap of £682.77 million and a P/E ratio of 35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

