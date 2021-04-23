Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $7.41

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00015048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $109,361.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00278624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,287.10 or 1.00030834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00636484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.49 or 0.01027940 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.