Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 824,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680,910. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

