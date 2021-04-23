Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

