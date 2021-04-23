Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $35.43. 7,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $485.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.