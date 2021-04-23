Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.97

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.91. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 15,673 shares traded.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,275 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,999 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

