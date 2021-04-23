Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

