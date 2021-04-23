Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.