Citigroup Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.00.

KLAC stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

