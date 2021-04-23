Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $164.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $102.82 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.