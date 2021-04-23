Citigroup Begins Coverage on Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KKKUF opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Kakaku.com has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.