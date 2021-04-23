Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 192,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,503,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 82,410 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 169,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,774,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 350,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.