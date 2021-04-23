Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CGX stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$790.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.08.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

