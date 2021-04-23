Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
CGX stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$790.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.08.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
