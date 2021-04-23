Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as high as $109.45 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 2251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

