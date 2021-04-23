Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. 9,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

